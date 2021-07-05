Heron Bros wins £8.2m Ayr athletics project

South Ayrshire Council’s facility in Craigie is expected to take about a year to complete.

The new athletics hub will feature an eight-lane, 400m running track, 60m indoor running track and a field events area. It will also boast a 3G all-weather pitch, along with fully accessible changing areas.

The council said that opening of the new hub will enable Ayr to host more top-class national sporting events, which will be viewed by spectators in a purpose-built, all-seated grandstand.

The facility, which will be located on the former college site next to Ayr Academy, will have good access to the local roads network and on-site parking will also be available, added the council.

Councillor Peter Henderson, leader of South Ayrshire Council and chair of the project steering group, said: "I am delighted that work on this fantastic athletics facility is set to begin soon. It will become not only a focal point for sporting achievement in South Ayrshire, it will also encourage the wider public to get active, providing them with further opportunity locally to grow well, live well and age well.

“This project demonstrates partnership working at its best. With the support and input of Ayr Seaforth Athletics Club, Ayr Rugby Club, Ayr United Football Academy, University of the West of Scotland and Ayrshire College, we know that we will have the best athletics facility possible.”

