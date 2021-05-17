Hexham junction structures wheeled into place

Work is progressing on the A69 Bridge End junction upgrade in Hexham

The £30m Highways England project is creating a grade separated junction where the A69 crosses the A6079. It is a key trans-Pennine route connecting Newcastle and Carlisle.

Tilbury Douglas (Interserve, as was) is main contractor for the construction of a new stretch of the A69 under the current roundabout and constructing two new bridges across the A69 to form the junction. The scheme is designed by consulting engineer Pell Frischmann.

The heavy lift & shift work as done by Mammoet using self-propelled modular trailers (SPMTs). Two different time-lapse videos (below) showcase the work.

With the structures in place, the scheme is now on course for its revised completion date sometime this summer. Its original completion date was spring 2021. Landscaping and planting will be carried out after construction is finished, with all traffic management removed by the autumn.

Since work began in autumn 2019 more than 200,000 tonnes of earth has been removed to create the excavation 11 metres below the old roundabout where the new A69 will run.

