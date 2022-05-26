HG Construction names new CEO

Adam Quinn is taking over from Chris Benham as chief executive

HG Construction turned over £243.0m in 2021, up 20% from £201.6m in 2020, and grew pre-tax profit by 50% to £24.9m (2020: £16.7m).

HG Construction is a tier two design and build contractor formed through a management buyout of the construction arm of property developer Hunting Gate in 2020 by Chris Benham and Kevin Quinn. It specialises in residential, student accommodation, commercial and hotels schemes across southeast England, although this year it secured its first contract in Leeds, a 32-storey student accommodation scheme for student landlord Scape.

Its recent growth is attributed to investment into its groundworks, mechanical & electrical (M&E), offsite manufacturing, plant and piling divisions to lower overheads and better control costs.

Chief executive and co-owner Chris Benham said: “We have invested significantly across the company over the past 10 years, and this has enabled us to remain competitive in the marketplace whilst continuing to deliver the best possible value for our clients. Our rigorous approach to cost management combined with our self-delivery capabilities and flat structure underpins our ability to successfully navigate turbulent market conditions.”

Chris Benham becomes executive chairman

Chris Benham is now moving to the role of executive chairman and 39-year-old Adam Quinn, son of co-founder/co-owner Kevin Quinn, becomes chief executive from 1st July 2022. Kevin Quinn remains on the board member but as he approaches his 70th birthday next year, has stepped back from day-to-day management.

Chris Benham added: “It has been an exciting period of growth for the company, and I am pleased to announce Adam Quinn’s appointment as CEO as we move into a new phase with our sights firmly set on further growth into existing and new sectors. Since we founded the company in 2000, we have put the ethos of customer satisfaction and collaboration at the heart of what we do, and these values remain true today. Along with an exceptionally skilled and hard-working team, our strong balance sheet and record turnover places us in a robust position and we look forward to new collaborations in the year ahead.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk