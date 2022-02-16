  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu March 17 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. HG lands £65m Colchester complex

HG lands £65m Colchester complex

16 Feb Turnstone Estates has appointed HG Construction as main contractor for a £65m leisure development in Colchester.

Artist's impression of the scheme
Artist's impression of the scheme

HG Construction will start work on the 200,000 sq ft scheme, part of Colchester Borough Council’s Northern Gateway development, this month. Completion is scheduled for the autumn of 2023.

The scheme includes a 12-screen Cineworld cinema complex, seven restaurants, two drive-through fast-food outlets, a 90-bed Travelodge hotel, a 10-pin bowling alley, an indoor golf centre and a climbing centre, as well as parking space for 750 cars.

The Northern Gateway Leisure Park forms part of a wider development delivered by Colchester Borough Council and its Colchester Amphora companies that also includes the recently opened Northern Gateway Sports Park and the forthcoming 350 new homes, a healthcare surgery, and 45,100 sqm of commercial floorspace. =

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »