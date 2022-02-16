HG lands £65m Colchester complex

Artist's impression of the scheme

HG Construction will start work on the 200,000 sq ft scheme, part of Colchester Borough Council’s Northern Gateway development, this month. Completion is scheduled for the autumn of 2023.

The scheme includes a 12-screen Cineworld cinema complex, seven restaurants, two drive-through fast-food outlets, a 90-bed Travelodge hotel, a 10-pin bowling alley, an indoor golf centre and a climbing centre, as well as parking space for 750 cars.

The Northern Gateway Leisure Park forms part of a wider development delivered by Colchester Borough Council and its Colchester Amphora companies that also includes the recently opened Northern Gateway Sports Park and the forthcoming 350 new homes, a healthcare surgery, and 45,100 sqm of commercial floorspace. =

