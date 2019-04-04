HG starts construction of Brent’s tallest building

The development to go up opposite Alperton tube station

The development includes a 27-storey block of flats – set to be the highest building in the borough – as well as affordable workspace and a Lidl supermarket.

Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest social landlord, bought the Minavil House site, opposite Alperton Underground station, from property developer R55 to deliver 251 affordable homes.

HG Construction chief executive Christopher Benham said: “Alperton is undergoing a transformation and the redevelopment of Minavil House is the last piece of the regeneration puzzle. We look forward to working with our partners, the community and the council to deliver this canal-side development and the benefits it will bring to Alperton.”

The redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2022.

HG Construction was formed as a management buyout from property developer Hunting Gate in 2000.