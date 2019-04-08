Hochtief and BAM in winning team for $5.4bn Queensland rail tunnel

The 10.2km Cross River Rail line will run from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills, including a 5.9km twin tunnel under the Brisbane River and central business district.

The public-private partnership team for the tunnel, stations and property development (TSD) work is Pulse, a consortium led by three companies within Hochtief’s Australian business Cimic Group: Pacific Partnerships, CPB Contractors and UGL. The team also includes international partners DIF, BAM and Ghella.

The project involves delivery of the underground section of the project, including the tunnel from Dutton Park to Normanby and the construction of four underground stations. The TSD will also provide a property development opportunity above Albert Street station.

During its five-year construction period, Cross River Rail will support up to 7,700 jobs in total with an average of 1,500 jobs each year and up to 3,000 jobs in the most intensive year of construction.

A rail, integration and systems alliance will deliver the design, supply and installation of the supporting rail system and the integration of Cross River Rail into Queensland Rail’s train network, including an upgrade to Exhibition Station. The project will be carried out by Unity Alliance, which brings together CPB Contractors, UGL, Aecom and Jacobs, and partners Hassell, RCS Australia, Acmena, Martinus Rail and Wired Overhead Solutions.

The route will be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS), which will be delivered by Hitachi Rail STS.

Over the coming months, the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority will work with the consortia to finalise the project schedule.

The contractors are expected to establish a site presence from late this year.