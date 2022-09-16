Hiab secures big order for big cranes

The iX.2758 is the largest in a new range of cranes for the rail industry

The iX.2758 has a 20-tonne lifting capacity and is the biggest in a new range of ‘super-heavy’ cranes recently developed specifically for the rail industry.

The cranes will be mounted on special rail bodies manufactured by Spanish company Tecnove.

The new cranes, which have an outreach of 10 metres, are intended for rapid response in recovery and emergency situations for both rail and metro networks.

The folding knuckle-jib cranes can operate in confined spaces and below overhead power lines, so catenary lines do not have to be dismantled.

Hiab says that the cranes are also fitted with stabilisers that allow the vehicle with the crane installed to move sideways from one parallel track to another.

The cranes will be equipped with Hiab’s Space Evo control system with additional railway safety features added to comply with industry standards. They will also be able to connect to Hiab’s Hiconnect maintenance network.

