Higgins in for £44m Welwyn cereal factory redevelopment

Artist's impression

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association has brought in Higgins to design and build 208 flats on the south side of the site, which is now called the Wheat Quarter.

The scheme will comprise 52 shared ownership properties, 106 for affordable rent and 50 homes for the over 55s.

Higgins managing director Steve Leakey said: “We have a proven track record of working with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing on a number of successful schemes including Clapham Park and Ealing Road, Alperton and look forward to working in partnership with them to deliver another milestone project for the local community.”

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council approved plans in December 2018 for the Wheat Quarter development to have close to 1,500 new homes, a wellness centre, employment space, an art hub and a new civic building.

