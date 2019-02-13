High-rise housing planned for Redbridge Tesco site

How the development might look

Weston Homes and partner Tesco have been working on plans for some time to redevelop the current Tesco store and carpark at 822 High Road in Goodmayes into a new mixed use development.

The partners are intending to submit a planning application in spring 2019 for the redevelopment of the 10.4-acre site into a mixed-use development to include a new Tesco store, a primary school and up to 1,400 new homes in tower blocks.

The site is located next to Goodmayes railway station in the London Borough of Redbridge

To maintain Tesco’s continuity of trading, the new store would be built in the current car park while the existing store remains open with temporary car parking. Once the new store is open, the old store will be closed and demolished.

Proposals for the redevelopment are still at an early stage. The partners have been holding pre-application discussions with the council about the proposed redevelopment of the site.

Weston has a development pipeline of 6,000 new homes, with a completed value of £2bn, meaning that the company is set to double in size over the next five years.