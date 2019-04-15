Highland Council publishes masterplan for Fort William

Publication of the first edition of the Fort William 2040 report (FW2040) follows a public consultation exercise held in late 2018.

The plans include tourism and leisure facilities, a school, road improvements, housing and town centre revitalisation.

FW2040 has been published as an online ‘Storymap’, designed to provide access to information on the individual projects that various organisations, groups and businesses will be delivering.

The format is also aimed at enabling the pooling of ideas and funding, and ensuring coordination of investment and development opportunities.

Councillor Allan Henderson, chair of the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee, said: “We are really grateful for the contribution people have made to drawing up the FW2040 vision and delivery programme. With this input FW2040 can now act as the joint mission statement for making Fort William and Lochaber a great place to live, work, invest and visit. We’re asking for Scottish Government to help through their new Place Principle, and I really hope this will help make the case for infrastructure improvements now and for the future.”