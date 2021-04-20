Highland Council seeks £55m transport investment

A partnership including the Highland Council, bus operators and other stakeholders has put together a package of measures to prioritise buses in congested parts of the network.

The funding bid sent to Transport Scotland includes proposals to create park & ride sites around Inverness and Fort William, supported by priority bus lanes and junctions, as well as mini park & ride sites across the strategic road network. Other proposals include improvements in Dingwall and specific measures associated with tourists in Skye, Invergordon and Fort William. The initiatives form part of an ambition for the region to tackle its carbon footprint by reducing dependence on private cars and ensuring people have fair access to healthy transport choices.

Councillor Trish Robertson, the chair of the Highland council’s economy, development and infrastructure committee, said: “The Bus Partnership Fund offers the Highlands the chance of significant investment towards a modern and multi-modal transport network. This funding would support our recovery from Covid-19 both through construction jobs and helping buses to become more efficient and recover from this sustained period of reduced patronage. If this bid is successful, it will give us a fantastic chance to work with partners to deliver major benefits for the region. We look forward to working closely with Transport Scotland on the various proposals for the trunk road network, which are assets within their control but make up a significant part of the transport network in our villages, towns and the city of Inverness.”

