Highland Council sets out plan for new gateway to Inverness

The development would be alongside the West Link Road project. Stage 1 of the West Link road was opened in December last year and the second stage will soon get under way. The council said that it is creating new opportunities at this gateway to the city and that it wants to hear what people have to say about its ideas.

The draft Torvean Gateway consultation sets out the council’s plans to create a new leisure and recreation area for the city. It sets the framework for the development of land around Stage 2 of West Link and will guide development of the former Torvean Golf Course into new facilities for locals and visitors.

Deputy provost Graham Ross said “This document will shape the future of this part of the city for years to come. It is a great opportunity to deliver new facilities and places that help people to enjoy all that this area has to offer. I encourage everyone to go along to the public exhibition and to give us their views by commenting online.”