Highland school work for Morgan Sindall

Modular classrooms speed school expansions

Morgan Sindall’s Inverness office has been contracted to install additional modular classroom units to North Kessock Primary School, Duncan Forbes Primary School, Craighill Primary School and Tarradale Primary School.

Morgan Sindall will also undertake internal refurbishing works at Farr Primary School and Dalneigh Primary School.

The seventh contract is for a £4m extension and refurbishment of Smithton Primary School, on the outskirts of Inverness. The work involves demolition of the existing entrance and administration area and the construction of a five-classroom extension with entrance lobby/reception, offices and associated staff accommodation. Morgan Sindall will also be extending the dining and games hall area, expanding the car park and creating a multi-use games area.

In total, the projects will provide more than 450 additional early years school places.

Stuart Parker, managing director of Morgan Sindall in Scotland, said: “It’s no surprise that we’re seeing increased demand for our modular classroom units across the country. They enable local authorities to quickly expand their school buildings and provide capacity to deliver vital extra early years school places without delay.”

The contracts were awarded through the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) framework. SPA director Clive Feeney said: “This is an excellent example of the benefits of utilising SPA frameworks. SPA partner Highland Council were able to engage with their preferred contractor, Morgan Sindall, quickly and compliantly.

“The fact both parties have a long standing relationship is testament to the quality of the previous work delivered by Morgan Sindall and SPA were delighted to be able to add further value to these new projects via our easy to access framework solution.”

Consultants involved in the schemes include CRGP Architects, Fairhurst and Pick Everard.