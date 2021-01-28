Highways contractor recruits bomb disposal expert

Sian Gidzinski in her old job

Sian Gidzinski, who completed two tours of Afghanistan during her 13-year career in the army, has joined Minster Group to oversee the health and safety of its workforce.

Her previous role saw her detecting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in warzones and assisting in explosive ordnance disposal. She also trained military dogs around the globe. Now she keeps road workers safe.

Managing Director Bruce Spencer-Knott said: “I’m so glad I reached out to Sian about this role – it’s great to have her on board and she’s already a great asset to the team. We’ve always had a strong health & safety ethos within our organisation, and Sian’s new role will help us take things to another level and I’m sure she’ll run a tight ship.”

Sian Gidzinski said that after leaving the army to provide more stability for her children she found it hard to find a civilian job. “I must have applied to over 60 jobs since leaving the army in March and had no success,” she said. “People weren’t willing to give me a chance.”

In truth, 2020 was not a vintage year for any job hunter.

“When Bruce got in contact with me about the new role at Minster Group, I was ecstatic. It was fantastic to be given an opportunity in this current climate.

Minster Group is a supporter of the Armed Forces Covenant, a voluntary pledge to treat serving and ex- armed forces with decency. Other ex-forces employees at the firm include former paratrooper, James Allibone, now a team leader.

