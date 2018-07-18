Highways England consults on revised Stonehenge plans

In response to feedback from previous consultation earlier this year Highways England has adjusted some of the design detail of the planned £1.6bn scheme.

Highways England received more than 5,000 responses to consultation on improving the A303 route past Stonehenge, between Amesbury and Berwick Down, which includes a tunnel at least 1.8 miles long, a dual carriageway and a bypass north of Winterbourne Stoke.

The latest changes include:

Removing the previously proposed link between Byways 11 and 12 in the Stonehenge WHS to avoid affecting the setting of the Normanton Down barrow group

Widening the green bridge proposed near the existing Longbarrow roundabout to improve the physical and visual connection between the northern and southern parts of the WHS

Moving the proposed modification of Rollestone crossroads to provide a more compact layout

Highways England project director Derek Parody said: “We had a great response to our earlier consultation and have acted on the feedback. We now want to get people’s views on our proposed changes to our original consultation.

“The further feedback we get will allow us to make sure we have got the best scheme before we make our application later this year to build the scheme.

“Meanwhile we continue to work with heritage groups including Historic England, English Heritage, the National Trust, and experts in the field, including the Stonehenge Scientific Committee – a body of leading independent archaeologists – to ensure a new route is built sensitively to the world heritage site.”

Further details of the proposed changes are at www.highways.gov.uk/a303stonehenge/consultation