Highways England issues heads up for Stonehenge tunnel

The A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down highway improvement project includes 13km of new dual, two-lane carriageway with about 3km in a tunnel near the Stonehenge world heritage site.

Highways England began an engagement process in 2018 to identify suppliers who are interested in working on the £1.6bn project.

“This is a large and complex project, which will require critical capabilities from balanced, diverse and sustainable supply chain partners. Highways England remains committed and looks forward to talking to all those in the UK, European and International markets who are interested in helping us deliver this project,” the organisation said today in a prior information notice (PIN).

Further market engagement activities, including a webinar and an industry day, will be advertised through the Bravo e-Sourcing portal and interested parties are invited to register there – https://highways.bravosolution.co.uk