  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Wed December 05 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Highways England issues tender for £7bn smart motorways alliance

Highways England issues tender for £7bn smart motorways alliance

4 hours Two months later than expected, Highways England has published the eagerly-anticipated contract notice for its £7bn Smart Motorway Programme Alliance (SMP Alliance).

The SMP Alliance represents a new procurement model for Highways England to deliver its entire smart motorways programme using a production line approach.

The intention is that the alliance will increase lane capacity on all parts of the strategic road network through embedding technology and converting hard shoulders to all-lane running.

The alliance will develop, design, and build multiple road schemes under a single alliance contract. Partners will operate from a centralised production hub to coordinate delivery.

Highways England is looking to appoint six partners for the alliance over a 10 and a half year period, including a mobilisation and a further period to complete outstanding works.

One partner will provide production management services (Lot 1), two partners will be ‘digitally enabled’ designers (Lot 2) and three partners will undertake on-site assembly and construction (Lot 3).

Assuming that the complete smart motorways programme is fully funded over the 10 year term, which Highways England acknowledges is ‘optimistic’, Lot 1 is valued at £350m, Lot 2 at £700m and Lot 3 at £5.95bn.

The procurement documents are available at: highways.bravosolution.co.uk

MPU

More News Channels