Highways England names acting chief executive

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan handed in his notice last August, having had the job since June 2015.

Nick Harris, a civil engineer who joined Highways England from the water industry 2016, takes over on 1st February but only on an ‘acting’ basis. He has not been given the job permanently.

It appears that in the months since Mr O'Sullivan handed in his notice, no suitable replacement for Mr O’Sullivan has been found yet.

"The recruitment process for a permanent replacement is under way," a spokesperson for Highways England said. "An acting CEO has been appointed until the recruitment is completed."

But Dipesh Shah, chair of the board, gave his backing to Nick Harris, saying: “I’m confident he’ll build on the work we have all done since 2015 to make Highways England the successful organisation it is today.”

Nick Harris said: “I’m delighted to be taking over.”

