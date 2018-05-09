News » UK » Highways England names winners in £3.3bn paving framework » published 9 May 2018
Highways England names winners in £3.3bn paving framework
Highways England has signed a framework deal with 11 contractors for resurfacing works on motorways and trunk roads.
The deal could be worth up to £3.3bn to the winning contractors collectively over the four-year term. Tarmac and Aggregate Industries look to be the biggest winners.
The Highways England resurfacing framework is also available to local highways authorities.
Highways England director of operations Nick Harris said: "This new arrangement will help us tackle uneven road surfaces faster, in a more cost effective and efficient way – keeping journeys safer and offering smoother journeys for the millions of drivers who use our roads every day."
The chosen contractors are:
- Aggregate Industries UK
- Breedon Bow Highways
- Cemex Construction Services
- Colas
- Eurovia Infrastructure
- FM Conway
- Galliford Try Infrastructure
- Hanson Contracting
- Huyton Asphalt
- Tarmac Trading
- Toppesfield
The framework is divided into six geographical areas with two lots per area: major work, where the value of resurfacing is more than £1m; and renewal work, for resurfacing work up to £1m. Four suppliers have been allocated to each geographical area.
Highways England director of operations Nick Harris said: "This new arrangement will help us tackle uneven road surfaces faster, in a more cost effective and efficient way – keeping journeys safer and offering smoother journeys for the millions of drivers who use our roads every day."
|
Geographical Area
|
Lot
|
Type of Work
|
Suppliers
|
Yorks, Lincs, Durham, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, parts of Derbyshire.
|
1
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Tarmac Trading
Aggregate Industries UK
|
7
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
Colas
Galliford Try Infrastructure
|
Cams, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Beds, Bucks, Herts, Essex
|
2
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Tarmac Trading
Hanson Contracting
|
8
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
Breedon Bow Highways
Toppesfield
|
Berks, Bucks, Dorset, Hants, Surrey, Oxon, Sussex
|
3
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Tarmac Trading
Aggregate Industries UK
|
9
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
Eurovia Infrastructure
FM Conway
|
Cornwall, Devon, Bristol, Dorset, Glos, Somerset, Wilts
|
4
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Aggregate Industries UK
Hanson Contracting
|
10
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
FM Conway
Cemex Construction Services
|
Leics, Lincs, Notts, Northants, Shropshire, Staffs, West Midlands, Warwicks, Worcs, Herefordshire and parts of Glos and Derbyshire.
|
5
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Tarmac Trading
Aggregate Industries UK
|
11
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
Eurovia Infrastructure
Breedon Bow Highways
|
Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancs, Cumbria
|
6
|
Major (£1m+)
|
Tarmac Trading
Aggregate Industries UK
|
12
|
Renewals (up to £1m)
|
Colas
Huyton Asphalt
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).