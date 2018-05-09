Construction Skills Construction Skills
News » UK » Highways England names winners in £3.3bn paving framework » published 9 May 2018

Highways England names winners in £3.3bn paving framework

Highways England has signed a framework deal with 11 contractors for resurfacing works on motorways and trunk roads.

The deal could be worth up to £3.3bn to the winning contractors collectively over the four-year term. Tarmac and Aggregate Industries look to be the biggest winners.

The Highways England resurfacing framework is also available to local highways authorities.

Highways England director of operations Nick Harris said: "This new arrangement will help us tackle uneven road surfaces faster, in a more cost effective and efficient way – keeping journeys safer and offering smoother journeys for the millions of drivers who use our roads every day."

The chosen contractors are:

  • Aggregate Industries UK
  • Breedon Bow Highways
  • Cemex Construction Services
  • Colas
  • Eurovia Infrastructure
  • FM Conway
  • Galliford Try Infrastructure
  • Hanson Contracting
  • Huyton Asphalt
  • Tarmac Trading
  • Toppesfield

The framework is divided into six geographical areas with two lots per area: major work, where the value of resurfacing is more than £1m; and renewal work, for resurfacing work up to £1m. Four suppliers have been allocated to each geographical area. 

Geographical Area

Lot

Type of Work

Suppliers

Yorks, Lincs, Durham, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, parts of Derbyshire.

1

 

Major (£1m+)

Tarmac Trading

Aggregate Industries UK

7

Renewals (up to £1m)

Colas

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Cams, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Beds, Bucks, Herts, Essex

2

Major (£1m+)

Tarmac Trading

Hanson Contracting

8

Renewals (up to £1m)

Breedon Bow Highways

Toppesfield

Berks, Bucks, Dorset, Hants, Surrey, Oxon, Sussex

3

Major (£1m+)

Tarmac Trading

Aggregate Industries UK

9

Renewals (up to £1m)

Eurovia Infrastructure

FM Conway

Cornwall, Devon, Bristol, Dorset, Glos, Somerset, Wilts

4

Major (£1m+)

Aggregate Industries UK

Hanson Contracting

10

Renewals (up to £1m)

FM Conway

Cemex Construction Services

Leics, Lincs, Notts, Northants, Shropshire, Staffs, West Midlands, Warwicks, Worcs, Herefordshire and parts of Glos and Derbyshire.

5

Major (£1m+)

Tarmac Trading

Aggregate Industries UK

11

Renewals (up to £1m)

Eurovia Infrastructure

Breedon Bow Highways

Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancs, Cumbria

6

Major (£1m+)

Tarmac Trading

Aggregate Industries UK

12

Renewals (up to £1m)

Colas

Huyton Asphalt

 

 

This article was published on 9 May 2018 (last updated on 9 May 2018).

