Highways England names winners in £3.3bn paving framework

Highways England has signed a framework deal with 11 contractors for resurfacing works on motorways and trunk roads.

The deal could be worth up to £3.3bn to the winning contractors collectively over the four-year term. Tarmac and Aggregate Industries look to be the biggest winners.

The Highways England resurfacing framework is also available to local highways authorities.

Highways England director of operations Nick Harris said: "This new arrangement will help us tackle uneven road surfaces faster, in a more cost effective and efficient way – keeping journeys safer and offering smoother journeys for the millions of drivers who use our roads every day."

The chosen contractors are:

Aggregate Industries UK

Breedon Bow Highways

Cemex Construction Services

Colas

Eurovia Infrastructure

FM Conway

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Huyton Asphalt

Tarmac Trading

Toppesfield

The framework is divided into six geographical areas with two lots per area: major work, where the value of resurfacing is more than £1m; and renewal work, for resurfacing work up to £1m. Four suppliers have been allocated to each geographical area.

