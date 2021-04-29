  1. Instagram
Thu April 29 2021

  3. Highways England selects archaeologists to help speed planning

2 hours Highways England has selected seven suppliers for an archaeology framework.

The framework is valued at £195m over the four-year term.

Highways England said that it having the framework in place, with archaeologists involved in the initial design stage of road schemes, would support how projects proceed through the planning stages.

Catherine McGrath, category manager for ground investigation and archaeology at Highways England said: “It’s the first of its kind in the archaeological sector for Highways England and enables us to develop direct relationships with archaeology contractors, developing greater efficiencies.”

The framework is structured across three value bands and the chosen firms in each are:

Lot 1 – under £2m

  • Connect Archaeology LLP
  • Infra
  • Archaeology Management Solutions

Lot 2 – £2m to £5m

  • Headland
  • Oxford-Cotswold Archaeology
  • Aecom
  • Museum of London Archaeology

Lot 3 – over £5m

  • Headland
  • Oxford-Cotswold Archaeology
  • Aecom
  • Museum of London Archaeology

