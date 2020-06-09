Highways England tenders £180m Area 12 contract

The eight-year contract, with an estimated value if £180m is for all routine and response maintenance on motorways and trunks roads across the Yorkshire and Humber regions (Highways England’s Area 12).

Services to be provided by the selected contractor also include incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery, as well as maintenance of roadside technology.

Highways England roads in Area 12 are currently looked after by A-one+, which is the name used by Jacobs Colas Costain joint venture, under an asset support contract started in June 2016.

The procurement documents are available via Constructionline is the government's national pre-qualification register.

