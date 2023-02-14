Hill breaks ground on Anchor development in Rochester

Celebrating the start of work are (left to right) Hill MD Simon Trice, local councillors Habib Tejan, Vince Maple and Alex Paterson, and Anchor director Patrick Duffy

Anchor, specialist developer of housing for the older person, has engaged Hill to build a block of 101 new mixed-tenure apartments for people aged over 55.

It will provide a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent and shared ownership.

The block is part of a wider £419m regeneration scheme being delivered by developer Countryside and housing association Hyde on the banks of the River Medway.

Anchor new business director Patrick Duffy said: “The acquisition of this 1.6 acre site in 2021 was a fantastic step forward towards our goal of creating 5,700 new homes over the next 10 years, and it is great to see work begin on this new development.”

The Hill Group managing director Simon Trice said: “Hill has worked extensively with Anchor in the past and we are proud to have been selected as their delivery partner once again.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk