Hill in for Aylesbury Estate revamp

Hill regional director Cain Peters (left), Southwark councillor Johnson Situ and Notting Hill Genesis director Jeremy Stibbe visit the site

Hill’s £70m contract is for the construction of 229 homes on a parcel of land known as Package A at the junction of Bradenham Close and Westmoreland Road, near Burgess Park in Southwark.

Package A is the first part of the wider First Development Site, which will provide more than 800 homes, a community facility and new public open space.

Jeremy Stibbe, group director of regeneration and assets for Notting Hill Genesis said of his contractor: “They are highly experienced in regeneration projects that benefit the wider community and the high standards they demand match the vision we have for the area.”

He added: “This is a very challenging time for the housing sector and development has slowed in London and beyond, but we retain our commitment to producing the quality new homes so desperately needed in this area and are looking forward to starting construction in the very near future.”

The regeneration of the Aylesbury neighbourhood is a long-term partnership between Notting Hill Genesis and Southwark Council to deliver more than 3,500 new homes, half of which will be affordable housing.