Hill keeps JS Wright on Fish Island

Phase 3 of Neptune Wharf in Fish Island Village

JS Wright will supply and install all the mechanical services for 165 apartments at Neptune Wharf in Fish Island Village, Hackney Wick.

The Phase 3 apartments will be spread across five buildings with designs inspired by the warehouse typology of the area’s dockland past.

JS Wright was awarded the contract by developer Hill, in association with housing association Peabody, following its completion of the 423 private and affordable homes in the first two phases of the canalside development.

As before, the work will involve installing a low-temperature hot water heating system to deliver energy to the apartments from an energy centre already built by JS Wright in the basement car park for Phases 1 and 2 of the development.

Low temperature hot water will be delivered through associated pipework to heat interface units that in turn will feed underfloor heating within each apartment. A boosted cold-water system will also be fitted for the domestic hot and cold-water supply.

JS Wright will also install mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems that use the outgoing air from the apartments to heat incoming fresh air, as well as equip all the units and communal areas with dry risers and domestic sprinklers for fire protection.

The contract also includes fitting all the sanitary ware for each apartment, as well as an internal rainwater system and all above-ground drainage. It will also install building management controls including metering for each unit’s energy use.

JS Wright is set to start work on site this month (March) with completion scheduled for May 2021.

Managing director Phil Leech said: "We are thrilled that our excellent work on the first two phases of Neptune Wharf has resulted in fitting out the full complement of energy efficient homes in a development that should sustain a vibrant canalside community and reflect a rich industrial heritage.”

