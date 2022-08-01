Hill loses director to Weston

Photo of Clare Smithson by Grant Frazer/Weston

Clare Smithson has joined Weston from volume house-builder Hill Group, where she had run HR for the past seven years.

She has previously worked in human resource roles at DS Smith, Nest Corporation and BT.

At Weston Homes, a subsidiary of Weston Group, she will oversee the welfare of 515 employees as well as training and recruitment activities across the group’s five subsidiary companies.

Clare Smithson takes over from Jane Stock has taken on a new role as group organisational development director to help deliver the wider Weston Group strategy.

“I am excited to join Weston Homes, a rapidly expanding volume house-builder which has a reputation for high quality design and build standards,” she said. “To deliver the group’s £2.13bn (GDV) of pipeline residential development across the southeast the business needs to excel in all areas of engaging, developing and retaining its employees and this is where my experience will add significant value and contribute to the success of Weston Homes.”

Chairman and managing director Bob Weston said: “Clare’s extensive experience and success in her field will be a valuable asset to the company.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk