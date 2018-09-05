NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Thu September 06 2018

Hill picked for landmark Saudi office

20 hours Saudi Arabia’s Bank Aljazira has appointed Hill International as project manager for the pre-design, design and construction of its new office building in Riyadh.

The project is intended to create a new landmark in Riyadh and is part of the Saudi National Vision 2030 plan. It will be built north of the capital, in an area set to be a centre of major developments for the next 20 years.

Hill International has a three-year contract on the scheme.  “This project marks Bank Aljazira’s remarkable growth and success story,” said Hill’s regional president for the Middle East, Abdo Kardous. “We are honoured by this appointment and look forward to providing Hill’s expertise and experience in delivering a quality project on time and within budget while supporting the region’s plans for economic growth.”

