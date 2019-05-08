Hill picked for Qatar towers

It has been appointed by Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) to work on the Abraj Al Tahwiliya QIMC Tower West Bay project.

The three mixed-use towers have been designed as the centrepiece of the West Bay. They will house a 5-star hotel and residences, office and commercial spaces, five levels of retail and four basement levels of parking and back of house services. The project also includes adjacent areas set aside for landscaping and other improvements. The development totals approximately 120,000m2, with the tallest of the project’s towers topping out at 185m.

Redco Construction Almana is building the towers after being awarded the contract in February 2018 and starting work in December. The project consultant is Arab Engineering Bureau.

Development company QIMC’s projects have traditionally involved industrial facilities, but the company recognised the potential of the site in the Corniche area of the West Bay. QIMC will also locate its new headquarters in the Abraj Al Tahwiliya.

Hill International will support the project by providing construction management, contracts administration, project controls, document control, QA/QC support, and other project management services.

Hill’s vice president and country manager Karim Yazbek said: “The Doha Corniche is a unique destination, one with national significance, and a key driver in Qatar’s tourism industry. This project represents a special opportunity to exponentially raise the profile of the Corniche even further.”