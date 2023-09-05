Hill to build development in Cambridge village

Fulbourn

Hill plans to build 110 energy-efficient homes surrounded by landscaped open green space.

Hill is working with an independent ecologist to ensure the sensitive management of the site to preserve its biodiversity. The development will include a children’s play area and a network of footpaths and cycle lanes to connect residents with local amenities.

South Cambridgeshire District Council refused permission for the proposed development in October 2021 last year over concerns about flooding issues on the marshy site. However, the then landowner Castlefield International appealed and got the original decision overturned.

Chief executive Andy Hill said: “This remarkable site represents an excellent opportunity to protect and enhance the scenic natural environment. Having successfully delivered similar developments across Cambridge and throughout the southeast of England, we look forward to applying our experience to deliver sustainable new homes in this highly sought-after location.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk