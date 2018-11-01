Hill to manage construction of four Egyptian hotels

The portfolio of work for Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) includes the construction of Madinaty Four Seasons Hotel and the renovation of three other hotels – the Nile Plaza Four Seasons Hotel, San Stefano Four Seasons Hotel, and Nile Kempinski Hotel projects. The program is anticipated to finish in early 2023.

The new Madinaty Four Seasons Hotel will have seven floors, 300 rooms and 123 villas. The Nile Plaza Four Seasons Hotel will undergo a renovation of the top six floors, while the San Stefano Four Seasons Hotel project involves renovation of the building’s public areas, the spa zone and a restaurant. Work at the Nile Kempinski Hotel will entail general refurbishment.

“Hill specialises in helping our clients control and manage complex programs like this one for TMG,” said Waleed Abdel Fattah, senior vice president and managing director, Africa. “This marks another opportunity for Hill to support a client that is investing in growing the Egyptian economy with new job opportunities, and bolstering the tourism market with refurbished and brand new hotel facilities.”