Hill wins battle of Croxley Green

Hill is "committed to building an outstanding community" at Killingdown Farm

The Hill Group has won its appeal to develop Killingdown Farm, on the edge of the village of Croxley Green, near Rickmansworth.

The development will have 160 new homes, ranging from small apartments to five-bedroom houses. Work on site is expected to begin in July 2022.

Hill has demonstrated a biodiversity net gain of 10% with a commitment to plant 170 trees and put in hedgerows and bird boxes.

Three Rivers District Council planning committee unanimously refused the Killingdown Farm development last year despite the land having been allocated for housing already. Hill appealed – and won. The planning inspector said the area needed more housing, which overrode the local democratic will.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “We are committed to building an outstanding community of well-designed, energy-efficient new homes, incorporating sustainable technology such as air-source heat pumps, which help to reduce carbon emissions significantly.”

