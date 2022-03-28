Hill wins Bermondsey estate expansion

The planned new block on the Rennie Estate

Hill Partnership has been awarded a £14m contract by Southwark Council to build council flats on a site formerly occupied by residents’ parking garages on the site.

Under the contract, Hill Partnership will build a development of 49 new residential apartments for social rent in a block varying from five to 12 storeys high.

The project also includes estate improvements including putting in an outdoor gym and a children's playground, extending the existing playground and improving lighting to the back of the estate.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk