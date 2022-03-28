  1. Instagram
Tue March 29 2022

  3. Hill wins Bermondsey estate expansion

1 day The London Borough of Southwark has selected Hill Partnership as its development partner on the Rennie Estate in Bermondsey.

The planned new block on the Rennie Estate
Hill Partnership has been awarded a £14m contract by Southwark Council to build council flats on a site formerly occupied by residents’ parking garages on the site.

Under the contract, Hill Partnership will build a development of 49 new residential apartments for social rent in a block varying from five to 12 storeys high.

The project also includes estate improvements including putting in an outdoor gym and a children's playground, extending the existing playground and improving lighting to the back of the estate.

