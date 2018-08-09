Hinkley cabling assignment for Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty has been awarded the contract for Hinkley 400kV cable works (Mendips), which is part of the National Grid underground cable framework.

The contract involves the design, supply and construction of an 8.5km long 400kV double circuit cable route from Loxton in the Mendip Hills to a new substation at Sandford. It also includes the construction of a new cable sealing end compound at Loxton, to be completed ahead of commissioning of the first reactor unit in 2025.

Mark Bullock, Balfour Beatty chief executive for rail and utilities, said: “This award builds on Balfour Beatty’s deepening relationship with National Grid and demonstrates our ability to deliver a combined specialist cabling and civils package to ensure that the Hinkley Point C connection works are delivered on time to secure the future energy requirements of the UK.”