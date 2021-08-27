Hinkley Point renews highway maintenance contract

The highway maintenance contract was originally due to end in August 2021 but will now run until 2024 at least, after an agreement reached between Milestone Infrastructure with EDF, the French energy company that owns Hinkley Point.

The contract extension is the first win for Milestone since it was acquired by M Group Services for £50m on 1st May this year. Milestone was previously Skanska UK’s highway maintenance and street lighting business.

Milestone’s Hinkley Point contract is delivered by the Somerset Infrastructure Alliance (SIA) and combined with alliance partners, consists of a team of 85 people. The services provided include:

minor infrastructure works including surfacing, drainage, fencing and kerbing

installing and maintaining 4km of specialist walkway systems and 200 scaffold structures for managed walkways and access routes

creating and managing land and green spaces at the site

police-accredited abnormal load escorting service from Combwich Wharf to the main Hinkley Point C site

litter clearing, road sweeping and safety defects repairs to the main Hinkley Point C site and associated developments.

Milestone Infrastructure managing director Adrian Cooke said: “Our aim as Milestone Infrastructure is to be the first choice for maintaining critical infrastructure and I am confident that the extension to this contract will be the first of many for our business.”

