Hitachi brings KTEG adaptions to the UK

Hitachi plans to bring the battery-powered ZE85 to the UK market

KTEG (Kiesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH) is a German engineering company that customises standard construction machinery for special applications, include demolition. It also carries out battery-power conversions on crawler excavators.

Its first UK customers is Midlands-based AR Demolition, which has bought a Hitachi KTEG KMC600P-7 excavator with quick release arms.

"The KMC600P-7 for AR Demolition is a shining beacon that the whole demolition industry in UK will look at,” said KTEG chief executive Harald Thum.

HCMUK chief executive David Roberts said: “HCMUK has a long and successful track record in supplying and supporting high quality, specialist machines into the UK demolition sector and so our appointment as the exclusive UK dealer for KTEG products was a natural step for us to take. AR Demolition are well known for their pioneering spirit and were the first to run KTEG machines in the UK, very successfully for several years now, and their decision to renew the KMC600 is a glowing endorsement for the product, and we are delighted to be supplying this highly flexible, productive, and durable machine to them.”

AR Demolition's long-reach KMC600P-7

HCMUK also intends to introduce the ZE85 to the UK market. This is a standard Hitachi excavator converted by KTEG to battery power, with the AKASystem OEM PRC battery

"The feedback and interest has been incredible so far,” said David Roberts.

In 2018 Hitachi Construction Machinery and KTEG set up a joint venture company to develop electric construction machinery for the European market. AC European Application Center GmbH is 51.1% owned by KTEG.

KTEG’s Harald Thum added: “KTEG accomplished the market leadership for high reach demolition machinery within the few last years in Germany. Furthermore, we have stepped into the European market for zero emission excavators successfully since the official release at Bauma 2019. This development was possible, because our products offer an additional value for our customers paired with the highest quality. Due to the exclusivity of our products, doors can be opened. We are very happy and proud that we officially handed over the key to these doors to HCMUK. Without a doubt, HCMUK is an excellent and experienced partner for sales and service for our products.”

