Hitachi buyer switches to Volvo

One of Active Plant's new Volvos

Machine availability was what swung it for the Volvo dealer SMT to win the business away from Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK).

Active Plant Hire has bought Volvo ECR145E and ECR235E reduced swing excavators. “Operating zero or reduced swing excavators is our trade mark and this time around we opted for Volvo machines as availability was the key factor,” said operations director John Deeble.

“Our needs coincided with SMT GB having the machines we wanted either in stock or arriving imminently and to the specification we required, so the deal for four machines fell SMT’s way,” he added.