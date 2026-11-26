An ultra-large Hitachi EX5500-6 hydraulic excavator working at the Moatize coal mine in Mozambique's Tete Province has passed 100,000 cumulative operating hours, manufacturer Hitachi Construction Machinery has reported.

Delivered in June 2010, the machine reached the milestone in July 2026 while working on the 24-hour site operated by Vulcan Mozambique SA. According to Hitachi, the excavator remains in active operation.

Around 80 officials from Vulcan and Hitachi Construction Machinery Group attended a ceremony at the mine on 27 August to recognise the operators, engineers and maintenance personnel responsible for keeping the machine running.

Hitachi reports that the Moatize deposit presents complex geological geometry that requires stringent mine planning and maintenance regimes to sustain continuous production. The manufacturer claims that achieving 100,000 hours under such conditions demonstrates the durability of its heavy mining equipment.

Vulcan currently runs five Hitachi ultra-large hydraulic excavators alongside 14 rigid dump trucks at the Moatize site, supported on location by parts, servicing and technical assistance from Hitachi Construction Machinery Mozambique.