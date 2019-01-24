Hitachi excavator picked for Porto airport project

The Hitachi ZX300LCN-6 medium excavator, which has been supplied by local Hitachi dealer Moviter, will be used for general earthmoving and levelling activities to support construction of the new taxiway and other access points on the 250,000m² site.

The first phase of the project involves excavating and earthmoving to prepare the area. For phase two Gabriel Couto will move to the airside where the taxiway will be extended and connected to the runway, and other facilities completed.

The project is scheduled for completion in March 2020 and the arrival of the ZX300LCN-6 brings the number of Hitachi machines in Gabriel Couto’s fleet to 20.

Director Tiago Couto said: “We purchased our first Hitachi machine (a 30-tonne excavator) 28 years ago and it worked productively for over 20 years. This year, we needed to increase our fleet in order to execute this important project. Therefore, I was looking for the best possible package of equipment from Moviter and Hitachi machines played a key role in my decision. Ultimately, we have to satisfy our client’s wishes, so the equipment we select is crucial in setting a benchmark and further improving our performance.”

He added: “The maintenance is one of the best aspects about the excavator and this gives me confidence that it will keep on performing to a high standard. The positive feedback I have from my operators and maintenance teams also supports this.

“In addition, the resale value remains strong on Hitachi machines, which keeps their total cost of ownership competitive. The fuel consumption is continually improving with its newest excavators and the engines are more efficient than ever. Compared to others on the market, Hitachi excavators simply deliver the best productivity and the highest level of reliability.”