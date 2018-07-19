Hitachi extends TBF Thompson’s territory

TBF and HCMUK staff with customers at the opening of the Dublin depot.

This means that TBF Thompson now covers the entire island of Ireland for Hitachi from its two established branches in Northern Ireland and its recently opened depot in Dublin. It is also planning to open a depot in Galway.

TBF Construction Machinery director Seamus Doherty said: “Hitachi product quality speaks for itself, and it has been our pleasure to represent the brand for many years. This latest extension to our territory only proves that TBF and Hitachi are a winning combination, and we look forward to supporting our loyal Hitachi customers in the area, as well as welcoming new ones.”

Dave Roberts, CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK), added: “This is great news for us at Hitachi, for the TBF team, and most importantly for our valued customers throughout Ireland. They can rest assured that they are in safe hands with TBF Construction Machinery, and we feel confident that the presence that Hitachi has enjoyed in Ireland for many years, will only get stronger.”