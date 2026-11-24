Hitachi Construction Machinery has selected nine startups from 139 global applicants to participate in the pitch event for its LANDCROS Innovation Studios Challenge Europe 2026.

First announced in July 2026, the initiative is supported by four industry partners: CRH, Ferrovial, Loxam, and Vinci subsidiary Leonard. According to the Japanese manufacturer, the finalists will present their proposals on 3 December 2026 at the Amsterdam headquarters of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V.

The shortlist is divided across three core themes, with one winner to be chosen from each category. Hitachi stated that the three winning firms will enter collaboration discussions and be offered exhibition space on its stand at the INTERMAT trade show in Paris in April 2027.

Under the Autonomous Operations theme, Norwegian firm Hive Autonomy is proposing a physical AI retrofit enabling remote supervision of unmanned wheel loaders. US-based Flywheel AI is pitching a retrofit kit designed to convert hydraulic excavators from remote to autonomous operation, while GoodAI from the Czech Republic has developed autonomous drones for GPS-free indoor inspection and 3D mapping.

In the Site Intelligence and Planning category, German company abaut is presenting a physical AI system that integrates machinery, camera, and sensor data for quarrying and construction. Irish startup EarthVisio is offering a continuously updated underground infrastructure model combining drawings and site data, alongside Germany's BII GmbH, which uses BIM and CAD data for 4D simulations of construction sequences and logistics.

For Life-cycle Decision Intelligence, Norwegian startup Leasi is proposing an AI platform that combines telematics, rental, and maintenance records to improve fleet utilisation. German firm DATFID is pitching forecasting tools for total cost of ownership and residual values, while Australia's Konstruq has developed traceable AI analytics and dashboards to consolidate fragmented site data.

Nobuhiro Murase, senior product manager at Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V., said: "We are delighted to have selected nine finalists from 139 applications worldwide. We look forward to hearing more about their innovations and how they could complement our manufacturing expertise. As we transition to LANDCROS, collaborating with startups will help us create new solutions that meet customer and industry needs."

The company noted that the European challenge follows similar startup initiatives launched in 2024 and 2025 focusing on connected machinery and mining site technologies.