Hitachi offers battery-powered excavator

The ZX55U-6EB – plugged in

The five-tonne ZX55U-6EB is can be operated either on battery power, using 39kWh lithium-ion batteries, or by power cable, which allows the machine to work while charging from a CEE 400VAC 3-phase power source. Status of the electric drive system, including battery level and motor load factor, can be monitored remotely.

The ZX55U-6EB is Hitachi’s first electric excavator. It shares the same concept of the eight-tonne ZE85 electric excavator, which was developed in Germany by European Application Center (EAC ), a joint venture between Hitachi Construction Machinery and iesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH (KTEG).

HCME president Takaharu Ikeda said: “We are working hard to meet the growing demand for zero-emission equipment and listening carefully to our customers’ requirements for improved safety, increased productivity and reduced life-cycle costs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk