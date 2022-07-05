  1. Instagram
Tue July 05 2022

Hitachi offers battery-powered excavator

15 hours Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) has launched its first battery-electric excavator.

The ZX55U-6EB &ndash; plugged in
The ZX55U-6EB – plugged in

The five-tonne ZX55U-6EB is can be operated either on battery power, using 39kWh lithium-ion batteries, or by power cable, which allows the machine to work while charging from a CEE 400VAC 3-phase power source. Status of the electric drive system, including battery level and motor load factor, can be monitored remotely.

The ZX55U-6EB is Hitachi’s first electric excavator. It shares the same concept of the eight-tonne ZE85 electric excavator, which was developed in Germany by European Application Center (EAC ), a joint venture between Hitachi Construction Machinery and iesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH (KTEG).

HCME president Takaharu Ikeda said: “We are working hard to meet the growing demand for zero-emission equipment and listening carefully to our customers’ requirements for improved safety, increased productivity and reduced life-cycle costs.”

