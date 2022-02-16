Hitachi opens its telematics to other brands

Hitachi has designed CTFleet Link as a mixed-fleet telematics system, allowing fleet managers to access a live online portal to monitor not only the performance and location of their Hitachi equipment but also that of other manufacturers in their fleet.

The CTFleet Link telematics system uses both the Hitachi application programming interface (API) from Global E Service and a bespoke API developed by Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK), which allows almost real time data collection.

HCMUK has worked with Xwatch Safety Solutions, which makes rated capacity indicators and height/slew limiters. CTFleet Link can now include data relating to the activities of the limiting devices.

HCMUK director of product support Stephen Creaser said the company was now working on monitoring systems for seatbelt wearing, proximity alarms, safety cameras and data from 3D machine control systems.

