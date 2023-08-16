HKA's Khan to chair CIC liability panel

Nasir Khan

He succeeds Sarah Lupton, who had chaired the panel for 11 years.

Nasir Khan joined HKA last November as principal in its advisory, claims and commercial management (ACCM) team, based out of London.

He is an engineer, chartered quantity surveyor, chartered procurement officer and has training in construction law and dispute resolution. He is also an FA licensed football coach.

The liability panel is one of CIC’s longest running committees and leads its work in the area of contracts, insurance and legal liability issues. The panel produces a range of risk management briefings that provide guidance on legal developments in the built environment industry.

Nasir Khan said he was “honoured and humbled” to take up the post. He said: “My role as chair is to ensure that we collaborate with all stakeholders and provide assistance through our amazing panel’s experience, invite contributors to share their learning and provide key lessons to the construction industry. Understanding construction liability is the most important aspect of achieving dispute avoidance. The analysis of claims causation allows us to provide guidance and recommendations through CIC’s risk management briefings (RMB), which are available to download for free. We hope to regularly provide briefings on topics that concern the entire industry.”

Construction Industry Council chief executive Graham Watts said: “The work that the committee does is crucial to the guidance work that CIC provides industry and I look forward to Nasir continuing to drive this work forward. I would also like to thank Sarah Lupton for all her hard work and dedication during her tenure on the liability panel.”

