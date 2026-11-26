Civil engineering and infrastructure contractor HMH Civils has expanded its fleet with a Scania S660 V8 tractor unit, a tri-axle step frame trailer and a Volvo FL 250 4x2 road sweeper, all supplied by Mac’s Truck Rental.

The new vehicles replace older assets as part of the contractor's ongoing fleet renewal programme. The tractor and trailer combination will transport plant and specialist machinery to sites, including Special Types General Order (STGO) operations, while the sweeper will operate across projects from Hull to the Scottish Borders.

According to Mac’s Truck Rental, the vehicles were specified to maximise uptime and boost operational efficiency.

HMH Civils chief executive Gerard May said: “I’ve worked with Mac’s for many years, and they’ve always been very genuine people to do business with. When we started exploring our options for these latest trucks, they presented a cost-effective vehicle package that exceeded the specifications we were originally looking for.”

May added that because the business operates across more than 25 live sites simultaneously, vehicle reliability is critical to keeping its daily plant movements on schedule.

The Scania S660 V8 features front and rear strobe lights and a beacon bar, alongside cab equipment including a twin bunk, night heater, fridge and microwave.

Its accompanying tri-axle step frame trailer was designed and built by Mac’s Truck Group at its Huddersfield facility. The trailer is fitted with BPW axles with rear-lift capability, hydraulic double-flip ramps, an electric winch, a hardwood deck and 33 lashing points supplemented by side rave lashing rings. Stainless steel toolboxes and a galvanised tray are also included for equipment storage.

The Volvo FL 250 4x2 chassis is mounted with a Bucher V65 sweeper body to clear mud and debris from site roads and access routes. To improve visibility of site workers and road users, the cab specification includes a lower nearside passenger door window, a rear camera system with an in-cab monitor, additional chevrons and warning beacons.

Operating across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, HMH Civils delivers road and sewer infrastructure, groundwork and commercial construction projects. The company reports that it runs a 60-strong mixed commercial fleet alongside more than 2,000 items of plant and equipment.