Hobson & Porter to build Hull Uni innovation centre

Hobson & Porter’s contract is to build the Aura Innovation Centre (AIC) at Hessle’s Bridgehead Business Park for the University of Hull.

The AIC is a specialist facility with more than 2,500 m2 gross internal floor area to support low carbon innovation, including offshore wind energy. It will have an engineering innovation workshop and computing facilities together with conference and office space.

Hobson & Porter managing director Richard Hunter said: “We’re very excited to have been appointed as the main contractor of this landmark project. The project will be our eighth scheme in the offshore energy sector, which is remarkable considering we have never stepped foot offshore! This is a true reflection of the economic impact the sector is bringing to our region.

“The Aura Innovation Centre will play a huge role in strengthening the region’s reputation as a leader in offshore wind innovation, bringing together the major players in the industry to foster a collaborative and forward-thinking culture in a world-class research facility. But it will also demonstrate the fantastic opportunities available to land-based contractors looking to become involved in the offshore sector.”