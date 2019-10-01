Hochtief lands Australian freeway upgrade

The design and construct contract is for the second stage of the project to improve links in the south east and outer south east areas of the city.

Works include the addition of 36km of new lanes to the Monash Freeway, upgrading the Beaconsfield interchange with new freeway ramps, the extension and widening of O’Shea Road and the roll-out of the Freeway Lane Management System to better manage traffic flows.

“The upgrade of the Monash Freeway will improve the lives of many people, saving time and better connecting communities to important employment centres,” said Michael Wright, chief executive officer of CPB’s immediate parent company CIMIC Group.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “Our absolute priority is the safety of our people and all road users. We will be applying our experience, built over many decades, to safely deliver this upgrade in a live traffic environment.”

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2020 and be completed in 2022.

