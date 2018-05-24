Hochtief lands Singapore tunnelling contract

Contract N103 is part of the Land Transport Authority’s North-South Transportation Corridor project.

Revenue to Leighton Asia, which is part of Cimic Group construction company CPB Contractors, will be approximately A$380m, with the project being delivered in joint venture with local Singapore contractor Yongnam Engineering & Construction.

The N103 design and construction contract works include 640m of twin, three-lane vehicular tunnels; the underpinning of an existing expressway flyover; a new building; and an entrance ramp and exit ramp.

On completion, the North-South Corridor project will be Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor, relieving congestion and providing better connections between the northern sectors of Singapore and the central city area.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2026.