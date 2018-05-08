Hochtief picked for $140m US hospital expansion

Hochtief’s US subsidiary Turner Construction has won a US$140m (£103m) contract to build a hospital expansion in Irving, Texas.

Baylor Scott & White Health and the Irving Hospital Authority have appointed the company to build a 126-bed tower and renovate a number of key spaces.

The tower, which has been designed by Perkins & Will, will rise seven storeys and incorporate 162,000 square feet of patient rooms and support areas. Renovations will include upgrades to cardiac cath labs, endoscopy and dialysis labs, operating rooms and the women’s health centre, as well as the main entrance and lobby. The Turner team will also carry out updates to the original building's exterior.

“Beyond the 126 added beds, which will enable Baylor to meaningfully expand their service to the community, the project includes construction of a new central utility plant and renovations to both front and back-of-house areas in the hospital’s original facilities,” said Steve Whitcraft, healthcare director for Turner. He added that the hospital will remain fully open and operational throughout construction. “The careful planning and sequencing of work is critical when working in an occupied space – especially a hospital,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working closely with care providers and hospital staff to minimize disruption to their clinical operations as we deliver these new and updated spaces.”

The Renaissance Project is scheduled for completion in May 2020.