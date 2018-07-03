Hochtief picked for Cincinnati soccer stadium

The new stadium for FC Cincinnati (FCC) will designed by Meis and built in the city’s West End neighbourhood. The Machete Group will manage all phases of the stadium and US Bank is the finance partner for the stadium.

FC Cincinnati president and general manager Jeff Berding said: “We have two of the world’s top sports design and construction firms ready to design an iconic facility for our club and our community, and world-class management and financing partners on board to help us through the process. With Meis, Turner, Machete and US Bank working together, we’re very excited for what is ahead for the soccer community in our region.”

“On the design and construction side, we had several strong options in each area,” he said. “However, Meis and Turner are trend-setters and have led the recent movement toward fan-centered facilities.”

Turner Construction has constructed more than 45% of all current MLS stadiums and is currently providing pre-construction services for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Meis is currently designing stadiums for AS Roma and Everton FC. Meis principal Dan Meis and the firm’s key staff have led the design of a number of existing MLS stadiums, including Toyota Park (Chicago), Talen Energy Stadium (Philadelphia), Rio Tinto Stadium (Salt Lake City) and StubHub Center (Los Angeles). Other projects members of Meis have led include Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati), Staples Center (Los Angeles) and Safeco Field (Seattle).

Locally, Meis is partnering with Elevar Design Group on some of the project’s architectural elements.

Turner vice president and general manager David Spaulding said: “Our efforts will be focused on not only constructing a state-of-the-art stadium for this incredible team and their fans, but also creating opportunities and an environment that is driven towards community engagement and involvement.”

Turner is partnering with Jostin Construction, a local African-American owned firm, whic has been a part of other significant downtown Cincinnati projects with Turner such as 84.51 Centre, Great American Tower and a new high-rise development that is currently under construction.

Machete Group will oversee and direct all aspects of the project, including site and master planning, the venue programme, design team assembly, project budget and project schedule, and will also assist FC Cincinnati in optimising aspects such as sponsorship.

Machete Group carried out development and operation of sports and entertainment venues with projects including Cadillac Arena in Beijing (site of the 2008 Olympic basketball competition) tand Selhurst Park in London, home of Crystal Palace FC. “We are honored to be a part of such an exciting project and to work for a team that has generated such enthusiasm in Cincinnati,” said Machete group president David Carlock. “It is rare to find a site in such a dynamic urban environment and we appreciate the opportunity to help bring the new stadium to life.”