Hochtief picked for Wagga Wagga health centre

The New South Wales (NSW) government has awarded it the third stage of the Wagga Wagga Health Service (WWHS) redevelopment.

The project will consolidate health services on a single site to serve communities in the wider Murrumbidgee Local Health District. It includes a new five-storey ambulatory care building adjacent to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital; beds for aged-care, rehabilitation, mental health inpatients and renal dialysis; an education area; and a basement car park.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “CPB Contractors will bring the valuable experience from our other hospital projects to deliver a first-class facility for the people of Wagga Wagga and surrounding areas. “We look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the safe and timely delivery of this important project.”

The project will generate revenue of AU$107m to the company.

Construction is expected to begin this month, with operational commissioning scheduled for late 2020.