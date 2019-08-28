Hochtief signs $900m Australian rail contract

CPB Contractors and UGL, along with their Unity Alliance partners have reached contract award with the Queensland Government to deliver the rail, integration and systems (RIS) package of the project. The RIS package will deliver revenue of approximately AU$900m to the Cimic Group, the immediate parent company of CPB and UGL.

The award of the RIS alliance contract follows contractual close for the project's tunnel, stations and development PPP package. The design and construction will be deliverd by a joint venture of CPB Contractors, Ghella and UGL with BAM International, BAM Nuttall and Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau.

Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “We’re proud to be playing a leading role in two key packages of Queensland’s largest public transport project.”

The RIS package will deliver the design, supply and installation of the supporting rail systems and brownfield works to integrate Cross River Rail into the wider Queensland Rail train network. The package includes an upgrade of the existing Exhibition Station and augmentation of Mayne Yard as well as rail operational systems, signalling and telecommunications work across the Cross River Rail project.

Members of the Unity Alliance working with Cross River Rail Delivery Authority and Queensland Rail to deliver the RIS package include CPB Contractors, UGL, Aecom and Jacobs.

